3 Observations After the Rams Re-Signed Jimmy Garoppolo
The Rams re-signed Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, bringing him back to serve as Matthew Stafford's backup. Considering the timing of the move, here are three takeaways from such a decision.
The Rams believe Garoppolo could be their next starting quarterback
There were questions asked of Sean McVay before Garoppolo started the season finale game against the Seahawks if he was being groomed to replace Matthew Stafford if Stafford retired after the 2024 season. While McVay refused to answer, the question has yet to go away and considering the amount of project QBs available in the NFL Draft, the Rams sticking with Garoppolo indicates they like him.
Garoppolo has a clear ceiling and floor. In the space between lies a player with an NFC championship ring, multiple road playoff wins, and a player who overcame multiple coaching failures to continue his NFL career. Garoppolo looked good in his last start and more consistent football could lead to a more consistent product, especially after spending years learning the system.
Davante Adams has no issue with Garoppolo
Despite whatever was witnessed, said, or heard about tension between Adams and Garoppolo, stemming from their time with the Raiders, it's water under the bridge. The Rams would do nothing to upset Adams and considering Garoppolo was re-signed after Adams' signature signals whatever issues that may or may not have existed, is now water under the bridge.
Adams signed on for two years. While that does line up with the remaining years on Matthew Stafford's contract, if the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2025, there is a good chance he retires. While Adams would essentially have to option to leave, he has left himself open to playing with Garoppolo again.
Stetson Bennett isn't ready yet
It's clear that this offseason will be a prove it year for Stetson Bennett. While he isn't ready to become the QB2 yet and he needs to stop putting the ball in the hands of defenders, leading multiple game winning drives during your first true preseason is not a bad way to jumpstart an NFL career.
With a full year under his belt, Bennett has an opportunity to prove himself that he's deserving of the backup spot next season.
