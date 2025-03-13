Rams Hated Rival Entering Unknown Waters at QB
The San Francisco 49ers have had to clean house this offseason due to poor money management. Thus the team is entering a new era with QB Brock Purdy and despite proving he's a top quarterback in the NFL, he is still grossly underrated and undervalued.
That brings us to the present moment. Purdy is entering the final year of his contract and he has been getting paid pennies with what he's earning having been subjected to federal and California state taxes.
This leads up to something Fox Sports' Nick Wright said about Purdy.
“If I were running the Niners, I would offer Brock such a team-friendly, almost insulting deal, that I didn’t expect him to take because I really do want to see him this year without a super team around him. If he looks like he did last year without a super team around him, and if that’s the case, then that’s simply a player you cannot pay 55 plus million dollars.
The arguments people make as to why Brock Purdy should get that money, they’re like 'Well Tua got this and Trevor got that', the problem with those arguments is if you then ask those same exact people 'Do you think those were good decisions by the team?' and they’re like 'no of course not, that’s a disaster'… so you don’t use bad contracts as a standard as a contract you’re going to give.”
Wright begins speaking about Purdy at the 2:17 mark.
Wright is completely wrong. The 49ers have no leverage. Purdy has all the leverage. This is an organization Purdy saved from the disastrous trade for Trey Lance. Wright has this belief that if a player doesn't perform at an All-Pro level, even when subjected to a horrible situation, they're immediately a scrub.
The amount of issues he had to deal with in 2024 is ridiculous. Purdy threw over 280 yards on seven occasions. The team went 3-4 in those games.
Christian McCaffery was hurt the entire season, Deebo Samuel forgot how to catch, Jake Moody forgot how to kick, Brandon Aiyuk got hurt, Ricky Pearsall got shot, De'Vondre Campbell walked out of a game. The 49ers were a mess.
Purdy has done more than enough to warrant a massive extension. If I'm Brock Purdy, I'm holding out. Tell Kyle Shanahan to have fun with another losing season. Talk to him about how much success he's had with C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, Trey Lance, Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs. Remind him about what happened when he treated Jimmy Garoppolo like a pariah.
Purdy has all the leverage, so do not be surprised if he uses it. Especially with reports claiming GM John Lynch is going for more power. If Lynch is the issue, play hardball, he always buckles. He did so for Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Samuel. A man gunning for power can not do so without a quarterback.
And if Lynch does put up a fight, remind him about all of his failed first round selections that Purdy helped cover up. Lynch has drafted Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Lance, and Javon Kinlaw. He also traded two additional first-rounders for Lance.
It must be fun for Rams fans to watch flames burst in the bay.
