Rams News: LA All-Pro Lands Within Top 70 of NFL's Top 100 List
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp has made yet another appearance in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024. Kupp checks in at No. 69 in a fresh ranking, as voted by players.
Kupp comes in at No. 69, 22 spots down from where he landed on last year's list. Christian Gonzales of NFL.com elaborated on this year's ranking.
"Kupp dropped 22 spots from last year's Top 100 list, as the Rams WR's 2023 campaign was slowed by a hamstring injury and an ankle sprain," said Gonzales. "In 12 games, Kupp had 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns. Looking forward, the 31-year-old believes he can reclaim his triple crown form with an emerging star in Puka Nacua by his side in 2024."
This is Kupp's fourth career appearance on the list voted on by NFL players. Kupp is the second Ram to make a list as his fellow All-Pro teammate and offensive mate, Kyren Williams, came in at No. 78, debuting after a spectacular 2023 season on the annual list.
Kupp's 2023 season was less than ideal. He started off the season on the injured reserve with a hamstring issue, and he was not the Kupp we all came to know and love for most of the season. Kupp finished the season with 59 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season.
The 31-year-old may not be one of the top pass catchers in the league anymore, but if he can be productive for the offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford, that may be good enough to compete with the best teams the NFL offers.
Kupp will look for a bounce-back season and, more importantly, a healthy season as he enters his eighth season, all in L.A.
More Rams: Cooper Kupp Left Out Of Top WR Ranking Around NFL