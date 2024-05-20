Rams News: LA Defensive Back Believes Pro Bowl Teammate Could Have Real Hoops Chops
During a fresh conversation with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on his Scoop B Radio Podcast, veteran Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jason Taylor II reflected on that age-old question: could any modern NFL players suit up for the NBA, or vice versa?
"I’m not sure, you know?" Taylor offered initially. "You actually have to see somebody play basketball because basketball is a creative sport. It’s creative on the court even if you [don’t] have all the skill; you may not be the best so, I think that’s a game where you try and you gotta see who’s moving right, but I’m sure a couple receivers -- I know [Pro Bowl Rams wide receiver] Puka [Nacua] went out there in the All-Star Game and did well so a lot of guys can surprise people. I think a lot of guys who play football would be good basketball players as well. "
As far as the flip side of that question, Taylor cooked up one pretty obvious choice: Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James.
"I’m really not sure because it’s a different kind of training. I just feel like -- you know, a lot of people say LeBron and it’s certain guys that actually played [football] in high school," James said. "So I think that people that had that background in football, would probably be the best."
