Latest SI Mock Draft: Rams Get a Steal in the First Round
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency and then the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March and the draft will happen in late April.
That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
For the Rams, they do not have a lot of needs but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs.
The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball. And this offseason the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
In the latest Sports Illustrated 2025 NFL Mock draft, the Rams will be taking a steal with the 26th overall pick. The Rams selected Jalon Walker, a defensive end out of the University of Georgia.
One of the elite players somehow falls to the Rams, and celebrations break out to land a top-10 talent this low in the draft. Walker instantly makes a massive impact and is an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. —Brock Vierra
If the Rams can land Walker in the first round it will be a great pick. Walker is one of the best defenders coming out of college. But why will he fall to the late round of the first round?
Many times in drafts there will be teams that are reaching for players because it fills the team's need. There are also a lot of bad drafting teams that allow teams in the bottom half to find players that should have been taken higher on the board.
If the rest of the league lets the Rams get their hands on Walker, it is going to be a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen to try to stop the Rams front four and pass rush. Walker will take the defense to an elite level after having a great season last year.
