Linebacker Options Are Starting to Get Thin For the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams defense found success because of the defensive line and the pass rush they had. It gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula the ability to only have to rush four and they still got after the quarterback.
The linebacker position for the Rams was a big problem all of last season. They had trouble stopping the run from the middle of the field. Now as the Rams are going through all their options to improve their team, the linebacker position is at the top of the defensive list.
If the Rams go after a linebacker in free agency it has to be right way because top names are coming off the list.
Former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner re-signed with the Washington Commanders. The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed their top linebacker, Nick Bolt. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Lavonte David. The Seattle Seahawks kept their linebacker Ernest Jones IV with a new contract. And the Eagles signed the best linebacker of last season, All-Pro Zack Baun.
The Athletic Free agent options at linebacker are dwindling quickly:
Zack Baun — 3 YR, $51M with PHI
Nick Bolton — 3 YR, $45M with KC
Bobby Wagner — 1 YR, $8M with WSH
Lavonte David — 1 YR, $10M with TB
The Rams still have the 2025 NFL Draft to find their linebacker if they do not get him in free agency. We will see what moves they make this week as free agency begins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE