Why Rams Shouldn’t Be Interested in Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have officially informed Aaron Rodgers that they'll be heading in a different direction at quarterback. The future HOF quarterback spent two years with the Jets, and it has led to nothing but disappointment. The jury is still out on whether or not he will retire this offseason, but if he chooses not to, he'll be a free agent, available to any team that might want him.
The Los Angeles Rams should not be one of those teams. Their quarterback situation is in limbo right now, as they don't know for certain if Matthew Stafford will be back with the team next year. That would leave a massive hole in their offense, one they're not ready to fill with the players they have on their roster.
They shouldn't pursue Rodgers in free agency because it makes no sense. Rodgers is older than Stafford and less mobile. He has a recent injury history and has shown a tendency to push on a front office until he gets what he wants.
Rodgers may have had a better statistical season than Stafford, but it's arguable that Rodgers was in a better situation. Rodgers had 3,897 passing yards in 2024, while Stafford had 3,762. Rodgers had 28 touchdowns and threw 11 interceptions, while Stafford threw for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Jets acquired Davante Adams midway through the season, while Stafford had to deal with his two receivers in and out of the lineup due to injury. Another reason why the Rams shouldn't be interested in Rodgers is that he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2022. Just this past season, they made it to the divisional round when they started off the season terribly.
If the Rams are looking to move on from Stafford, it should be for someone younger who fits more with their timeline and young defensive core.
They should be looking towards the draft or an intriguing prospect in free agency. Rodgers doesn't move the needle for them for Super Bowl Contention, nor is it a move for the future. In fact, if the Rams get Rodgers that would only give them a short window of contention and limit what moves they could make, as they would have to build around him.
