Rams Announce New Roles, Titles for Player Personnel Staff
If anyone was wondering how much the Rams have influenced the NFL, look at how many players became Jaguars yesterday. Former Rams director of college scouting James Gladstone took his opportunity as first-time GM to use free agency as a tool to not only boost his roster but to fill out depth concerns within his organization.
Gladstone is one of several executives who once worked under Rams GM Les Snead and are now commanding their own rosters. As a result of departures, roles need to be filled and people need to be replaced. On Tuesday, the Rams did just that, announcing 12 new titles/ roles in the player personnel department.
The new roles are as follows according to a recent report by Rams' Stu Jackson.
- John McKay has been promoted to assistant general manager.
- Nicole Blake has been elevated to director of scouting, strategy and analytics.
- Ray Farmer has been promoted to senior advisor to the general manager.
- Taylor Morton has been promoted to senior personnel executive and deputy chief of college scouting staff.
- Billy Johnson has been promoted to senior scouting executive.
- Brian Hill has been elevated to national scout.
- Michael Pierce has been promoted to national scout.
- Vito Gonella has been elevated to regional scout.
- Cedric Jones has been promoted to regional scout.
- Matt Waugh has been promoted to director of pro personnel.
- Micheal Young has been named pro scout.
- Kellen Clemens, who previously served as a scouting consultant, has been named special assistant to the general manager/analyst.
This is a veteran group with every executive/ scout outside of Blake (7th year in the NFL) possessing at least a decade of NFL experience. Most of these individuals have spent at least four years with the organization and have directly contributed to the Rams' success in the post-Super Bowl LVI era.
Those first four names, John McKay, Nicole Blake, Ray Farmer, and Taylor Morton, those are four names to keep an eye on for future GM jobs.
McKay used to be the director of pro scouting before his promotion, he's the grandson of the legendary John McKay and son of Super Bowl winning GM and Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay so he's well connected and his work has spoken for itself.
Blake may need a few years in her role but considering she used to work for the NFL, she's well connected and if the Rams continue to draft well and if Gladstone works out, all eyes will be on Blake to construct the next great roster.
Farmer is a former GM with the Browns and that gives him grace. While GMs typically do not get a second chance, this is the new NFL, and that is no longer the case.
Morton has been with the Rams since Snead's first year and now in an elevated position, he will have more eyes on him and would benefit from his association with Snead and fellow executives who have gone on to find success since leaving the Rams.
