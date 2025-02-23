Rams Predicted to Make Bold Selections in New Mock Draft
The term "skill position" in disingenuous to any person that plays on the line of scrimmage. In fact, I'll make the argument it takes more skill to be a lineman than several positions on the field but that's neither here nor there, just my daily soap box.
When it comes to the pass catching or pass defending positions, such as the wide receiver, tight end and defensive back, the Rams will need to supplement those rooms with fresh talent as the team expects veteran departures in those three areas.
Thus in a new mock draft by Pro Football Network, they predict the Rams will spend their first three picks of the draft on those positions, drafting Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas with the 26th pick, Savion Williams, WR, TCU with the 90th pick and Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green with the 100th pick.
"Jahdae Barron was phenomenal this season for Texas on the outside. Due to a lack of overall length, Barron projects favorably as a nickel corner and safety because of his tackling ability, ball skills, and decision-making." Wrote PFN's Joe DeLeone. "The Rams’ young defensive core was exciting in 2024; adding Barron to the mix would take them to another level."
Barron is a great pick. He's a plug and play nickel corner that would allow Quentin Lake to drop deeper into coverage and thus would allow Kam Curl to play closer to the line of scrimmage. Barron has the ability to play safety if needed as well.
"Savion Williams is an enormous receiver prospect, listed at 6’5” 225 lbs." Wrote PFN's Joe DeLeone. "His length and athleticism are the right fit for a productive replacement for Cooper Kupp."
Williams is the perfect player to pair with Puka Nacua, especially if the Rams look to use Nacua more in the screen game. Williams is good enough as a blocker but the Rams could run a fake screen with Williams running the fade route, a concept that Williams can pull off without worry,
"Sean McVay has always found creative ways to deploy mismatch playmakers, just likeHarold Fannin Jr." Wrote PFN's Joe DeLeone. "His long speed enabled him to take over the MAC in 2024, and he could become a useful piece in the Rams’ offense."
While Fannin Jr is a fan favorite, his deficiencies as a run blocker could spell trouble in Los Angeles but his versatility and ability to play anywhere in the offense could be a big benefit to Sean McVay in case he wants to get creative.
