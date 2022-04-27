Rams Real Estate: Cooper Kupp Sells California Home

It appears the 2022 offseason is an offseason full of real estate moves for the Rams franchise.

This offseason alone has seen Matthew Stafford buy two homes from Drake and coach Sean McVay buying a $14 million home in Hidden Hills, as well as Aaron Donald selling his Los Angeles mansion for more than $6 million.

Not wanting to be left out of the flurry of real estate moves, Cooper Kupp has recently sold his home in Westlake Village. Kupp sold his Westlake Village mansion, which is close to Thousand Oaks, for a whopping $5.25 million, according to TMZ reports.

The buyer of the house will definitely have plenty of space to live in, as the house is listed at 6,893-square-feet, with five beds and seven baths.

Not only is the home spacious and in a nice area, there are several amenities for who moves into the house to keep themselves occupied, such as a game room with a poker table and pool table.

With the flurry of real estate moves coming from the Rams this offseason, for all we know next week Les Snead could splurge on a new house somewhere in a luxurious neighborhood.

One thing is certain though and that is Rams fans should not look too deep into Kupp selling his house and panic as a result. Kupp selling his house does not mean there will be no new contract, as both parties are interested in a new contract that benefits both Kupp and the Rams.

