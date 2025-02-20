Rams Could Build High Powered Offense Behind Aaron Rodgers
The Rams could form a highly explosive offensive unit if the team decides to say goodbye to Matthew Stafford. This is not an endorsement of such a decision but a look at what that reality could bring. Aaron Rodgers is believed to be player the Rams would bring in to replace him and in that scenario, the Rams could make some massive free agent purchaces.
If they go after Rodgers, it's Rodgers and the gang. At least that's what it feels like considering roster decisions made by the Jets and the Packers during his final years in Green Bay.
If the Rams get rid of Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Jonah Jackson after June 1st, that would give the Rams nearly $90 million dollars in cap space.
Alaric Jackson would take around $18-20 million off the top but he's worth it so for argument's sake, let's say the Rams do not backload his deal and his cap hit in 2025 is $20 million. Add that to the $20 million Rodgers might command and that leaves the Rams with $50 million to play with.
Rodgers may take less money due to a small market for his services and his desire to win a championship. Davante Adams may cost around $15 million after the Jets cut him and it is very likely he will be cut as he could save the Jets over $25 million in 2025.
Allan Lazard will likely get cut. The Rams could get him for $6-8 million. The Rams could bring back Demarcus Robinson for $4 million and could add Marquez Valdez-Scantling for $2 million.
That leaves about $31 million left. Take off $13 million for the Rams draft class and give $15 million for the defense. That leaves $3 million left over for the regular season and the Rams can restructure deals if they need more.
Raheem Mostert could be snagged for $1.5 million to add some speed in the running back room.
The Rams could build a strong roster and that's before their draft picks. They already have a shutdown defense so if Rodgers is the answer, there is a lot to work with.
Side note. Just make it work with Stafford.
