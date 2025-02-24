Rams' Matthew Stafford Will be a Hot Commodity on the Trade Market
While both sides are still trying to resolve their differences, the Los Angeles Rams front office recently gave veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and his agent permission to speak with other teams regarding a contractual agreement to help potentially facilitate a trade.
Although Stafford continues to age, he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. The Rams potentially moving on from Stafford has more to do with his contract and how it impacts Los Angeles than his performance on the field, making Stafford one of the best trade targets available this offseason.
Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports recently released his list of the top trade destinations for the veteran quarterback, should the Rams officially decide to trade him. Surprisingly, he listed a team familiar with Stafford as a potential trade destination for the experienced quarterback.
Williams thinks if they ultimately decided to trade Stafford, the Rams could complete a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who they beat in the playoffs. "If the Vikings are willing to pay top-tier quarterback money, who would you rather give it to —Sam Darnold or Stafford? Minnesota has shown it's built to win now, posting a 14-3 record during the regular season in 2024. But while Darnold played near an MVP level during the regular season, he fizzled in a disappointing loss to the Rams in the postseason," Williams said.
"And with second-year pro J.J. McCarthy still working his way back from knee surgery, head coach Kevin O'Connell would get a player he's familiar with from his time in Los Angeles. Stafford, meanwhile, would return to an NFC North division he knows well from his 12 years with the [Detroit] Lions. The Vikings own the No. 24 overall pick in the draft," Williams said.
While Darnold played well for Minnesota this season, Stafford is unquestionably the better quarterback. Stafford has more experience, regular-season and playoff success, including a Super Bowl victory, than Darnold. However, the same could be said when comparing Stafford to many other quarterbacks in the league, which is why many teams will undoubtedly be interested in adding Stafford to their roster this offseason.
