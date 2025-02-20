Rams WR Lands Surprising Contract Projection
The Los Angeles Rams will actually find themselves in need of help at wide receiver this offseason, as right now, Puka Nacua is the only sure thing for them at the position.
So, what has happened to the Rams receiving corps, which actually looked really good for most of 2024?
Well, Los Angeles is in the process of trading Cooper Kupp, opening a significant hole behind Nacua. On top of that, both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are hitting free agency next month.
Robinson in particular is interesting, as he played a major role for the Rams down the stretch and is coming off of the most productive campaign of his NFL career.
However, ESPN's Bill Barnwell does not foresee Robinson earning a very substantial contract in free agency and is projecting him to land a very affordable short-term deal.
"If the Rams let Kupp leave, they could justify bringing back Robinson on a one-year deal in the same $4 million range he earned a year ago, although it's fair to suggest they likely could upgrade on the 30-year-old if they tried," Barnwell wrote.
Is that really all Robinson would get on the open market? He played in every game this past season, catching 31 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns. That was good for a robust average of 16.3 yards per catch.
Obviously, those numbers are not over the top, but Robinson demonstrated the ability to serve as a consistently reliable weapon, and he also made some very big plays for Los Angeles at crucial times throughout the 2024 campaign.
Yes, he isn't exactly young, and at this point, Robinson probably is what he is, but in a modern day NFL that places such a strong emphasis on the aerial attack, it seems hard to believe that some other team wouldn't offer him more than $4 million based on the solid year he just had.
Robinson definitely isn't a No. 2 receiver, so the Rams shouldn't be looking for him to fill Kupp's shoes. However, if they are able to bring him back on that cheap of a deal, it's something they should seriously consider if he is going to play an ancillary role.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE