Rams Entering Another Bold Era in Wake of Kupp Release
Eight years is a long time to play for one organization.
Eight years is a long time to be the head coach of a single team. 13 years as a general manager is often unheard of. That is where Cooper Kupp, Sean McVay, and Les Snead sat in terms of their Rams tenure after the 2024 season.
Well, reality has hit and Kupp is gone. McVay moves forward without his trusted receiver for the first time in his head coaching career and perhaps the decision to move on from Kupp will register as the most divisive decision made in terms of the opinion from the fan base.
Rams fans love Cooper Kupp and rightfully so. He's a winner, a franchise legend, a beloved and respected member of the community. Quite frankly, fans were robbed of continued years of Kupp's greatness due to injuries.
Rams fans have won with Kupp. They have also witnessed what the team has looked like when he isn't on the field and the results aren't pretty. Kupp failed to play ten games in one season twice. Once in 2018 and again in 2022.
Kupp played eight games in 2018 before tearing his ACL. He was injured in week ten in a victory over Seattle. The Rams were 9-1. In the remaining six games, they went 4-2 before losing to the Patriots 13-3 in the Super Bowl.
Had Kupp stayed healthy, there is a strong chance he would have been the key to McVay winning that game.
In 2022, the Rams were a mess, paying the bill for the capital spent to win Super Bowl LVI. While the Rams were already missing the playoffs, the team was 3-6 before Kupp suffered a season-ending injury. They finished the season 5-12.
The 2025 season will be Sean McVay's defining moment. Snead has done his job, he supplied a winning roster. If McVay can win without Kupp, it will be the crowning achievement on a career already borderlining the Hall of Fame.
This is the new frontier. This is Sean McVay's time. If he continues to impress with Puka Nacua as his WR1, we could be discussing all-time great/potential G.O.A.T. status. Of course he needs to add several more rings but a seamless transition of an offensive superstar after seamlessly transitioning from Aaron Donald would be something McVay could hold over the league forever.
It's a brave new world in Los Angeles and while the potential perils may frighten, the dream of a better tomorrow should carry fans right into the season.
