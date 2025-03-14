BREAKING: Rams' Legend Cooper Kupp Signs With Rival Seahawks
The Super Bowl LVI MVP has returned home. Rams legendary wide receiver Cooper Kupp has reached a three-year deal worth $45 million with the Seattle Seahawks, joining a franchise in need of pass-catchers.
Kupp, a native of Yakima, Washington, which is a little over two hours away from Seattle, played for the Eastern Washington Eagles from 2012-2016. From there he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, going on to play eight seasons with the franchise.
In that time, Kupp won a Super Bowl, two NFC titles, four NFC West titles, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and became the NFL's first Triple Crown winner since Steve Smith in 2005 and the first Ram to achieve the feat since Elroy Hirsch in 1951.
Kupp leaves Los Angeles with 104 games played, 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, and 76 total touchdowns. He also only lost three fumbles over that period.
2025 will be the first year Kupp is not on Sean McVay's roster as the Rams have gone in a new direction, re-signing Tutu Atwell and acquiring Davante Adams this offseason.
The Seahawks needed to add to their receiver room after the team said goodbye to their own legend Tyler Lockett as well as trading away D.K. Metcalf.
Kupp joins burgeoning superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, and newly acquired Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The Seahawks made several changes to their offense as head coach Mike Macdonald enters year two in charge, trading away QB Geno Smith after extension negotiations failed. They then signed former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold to a multi-year deal.
The team also said goodbye to former OC Ryan Grubb, replacing him with former New Orleans Saints OC Klink Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl Champion head coach Gary Kubiak.
While Kupp does join a rival, the Rams and Seahawks have had several players represent both organizations with Bobby Wagner representing the most notable/recent addition.
Kupp has an opportunity to revitalize his career in a new but somewhat familiar environment while the Rams have lifted the burden of his deal off their books.
An equitable solution for all sides that closes one of the greatest chapters in franchise history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE