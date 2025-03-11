Rams Rival Incoures Tremendous Losses in 2025 Offseason
Do you know what the negative side of Rams GM Les Snead's wheeling and dealing era could have looked like? If you don't, just pay attention to the Rams hated rivals up north, the San Francisco 49ers.
Only through the pure miracle that was and continues to be Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch remain employed after a glutiney of poor choices. No team can trade multiple first-round picks and remain successful. Yet the 49ers have evaded blame for the Trey Lance debacle due to Purdy.
Well Purdy is tired of being paid crumbs and wants a new deal. He doesn't have a fifth-year option like Lance does. Thus in order to afford Purdy while addressing other needs on their roster, the 49ers have had to say goodbye to a bunch of players.
Something that hasn't helped the situation is Christian McCaffery's injury history. When healthy, McCaffery is one of the best players in football. The problem is that his health is starting to once again become an issue and the capital traded for him did cost the 49ers a fair bit.
As a result, the 49ers have said goodbye to Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Elijah Mitchell, Jaylon Moore, Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks, and now perhaps the most devastating loss, Kyle Juszczyk.
Juszczyk has been a staple in Shanahan's offense, having been a 49er every year Shanahan has been head coach. He will be extremely hard to replace as there is currently no one in the NFL that can do all the things he can do.
The cynic in me wants the Rams to sign him because I've been saying McVay's offense would benefit from a fullback and it would be another notch in McVay's cap if he wins a title with one of Shanahan's players but that's neither here nor there.
Whoever gets Juszczyk next will get a weapon. Yes he is an older player, but he and his skills have aged gracefully. He is a blocker, ball carrier, receiver, and locker room/ glue guy.
This may be the loss the 49ers do not come back from. Call it dramatic but Juszcyzk makes that offense go and during go time, they'll have one less proven player on the field.
