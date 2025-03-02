Rams Ideal Three Round Haul Revealed
The Rams have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and who they draft is one of the biggest. While the Rams do have three picks within the first three rounds of the draft, the fact that they do not have a second-round selection could be an issue.
Regardless, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker released his list of ideal hauls for each team within the first three rounds. The Rams currently own the 26th, 90th and 100th pick in the draft.
In Locker's ideal world, the Rams would select CB Shavon Revel, WR Elic Ayomanor and OL Marcus Mbow.
"Yes, the Rams reached the NFC divisional, but their secondary finished the season 19th in coverage grade." Wrote Locker. "Los Angeles needs a true lockdown cornerback option for the long-term future, and Revel (48.4 passer rating when targeted) has the profile to qualify."
"Offensively, Los Angeles will presumably seek a replacement for Cooper Kupp, and nobody better fits the profile than Ayomanor considering his strong blocking chops (64.2 PFF run-blocking grade, 15th-best among qualified receivers). Ayomanor making it to No. 90 isn’t impossible. On top of that, with left tackle Alaric Jackson hitting free agency and Jonah Jackson potentially being moved, Mbow (73.0 overall PFF grade) could slot in at either."
So obviously this report dropped right before the news that Alaric Jackson was re-signed was released to the public but it really doesn't matter because Mbow is an interior offensive linemen.
The combine did boost up all three players' stocks so there would have to be some type of trade to move back and/ or move up to acquire all three players, but they would be perfect fits for the Rams' current needs and long term ambitions.
The only question about Revel is his health. If his medicals come back clean, he's a day one starter. He has Jalen Ramsey type potential for a fraction of the cost to grab him.
Ayomanor is a player that I have been high on for some time and his ability to make defensive backs look small and silly spells All-Pro potential, especially as a number two for Matthew Stafford.
Mbow is a physical freak but doesn't have experience on the inside. Kevin Dotson has two more years left on his deal and Mbow could be groomed as his replacement. In the meantime, he provided added depth and if he does develop and the Rams want to keep Dotson, they could get a decent haul by trading Steve Avila after this season.
