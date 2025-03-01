Rams' Kevin Dotson Named Among NFL's Top Interior Linemen
Rams guard Kevin Dotson remains a foundational piece of the offensive line and has formed a solid wall with Rob Havenstein. His efforts have not gone unnoticed as Dotson was named one of the best interior offensive linemen in football.
Dotson has been a revelation since coming over from the Steelers as in the past two seasons, the Rams have made the playoffs twice with Kyren Williams running for over 1,000 yards in both years.
Such a performance has Dotson tied for ninth on Pro Football Focus' Jim Wyman list of the highest-graded guards from the 2024 NFL season. Dotson and the Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker have a grade of 77.7.
"Dotson proved that his 2023 breakout season — in which he ranked as the second-highest graded guard in football — was no fluke. He backed it up with another top-10 showing in 2024, even though his pass blocking wasn’t stellar." Wrote Wyman. "He allowed career highs in sacks (five) and pressures (30) for a 60.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, the lowest mark on this list. However, he was as dominant as ever in run blocking, finishing with an 81.7 PFF grade. Dotson had three games this year with a PFF run-blocking grade of at least 90.0 and a fourth where he just missed (89.2)."
Dotson's sack rate did go up but there was a direct reason for that, as Havenstein was injured for several games in 2024 and had a rookie as a center in Beaux Limmer. While Limmer spent last offseason preparing for the draft, he has a whole offseason to develop as a player, communicator and signal-caller.
A healthy season from Tyler Higbee should help as Higbee can chip blockers while drawing the attention of defenses as a route runner.
Another benefit could be a full season of Puka Nacua. Nacua is able to get open faster than any Rams receiver and excels at short passing plays, allowing Matthew Stafford, should he return, to get the ball out of his hands quickly.
Considering all these factors, especially with a defense that allows the Rams not to need a continual aerial production to win, Dotson could be on the verge of a huge season.
