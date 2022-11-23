The Los Angeles Rams face the daunting task of traveling to play the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.

The Rams have lost four-straight games, most recently an embarrassing 27-20 loss to the floundering New Orleans Saints. The Rams' (3-7) season has continued its seemingly uncontrollable tailspin as injuries pile up. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was knocked out of the Week 11 defeat for concussion evaluation. This is the second time in three weeks that Stafford has had concussion issues.

Oh, and there is a Stafford neck issue as well.

Oh, a defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is done for the year after he tore his meniscus. He's undergoing surgery.

And Kupp "maybe-not-season-ending'' issue seems season-ending to us.

The Rams rank last in the NFL in yards per play and are now faced with the reality of playing without Stafford, multiple offensive lineman, and star receiver Cooper Kupp (IR.) The good news? The Rams rushed for a season-high 148 yards vs. New Orleans. Cam Akers led the way with 14 carries for 61 yards.

L.A. will be tested by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw three touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce in the Chiefs win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Kansas City leads the league in scoring at 30 points per game.

INJURY UPDATE: Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least four weeks. He will undergo tightrope surgery to repair the injury, recovery ranges typically from five to six weeks, per reports. McVay did not rule out Kupp for the season.

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Should the Rams not reach the postseason, they'd be the first reigning Super Bowl champions to do so since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (3-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

ODDS: The Rams are 14.5-point underdogs vs. the Chiefs.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV/RADIO: FOX| ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Sean McVay on the Rams' losing streak:

"We're all professionals here," McVay said. "This is our job. These are some challenging times, but you can't jump off the rollercoaster. You gotta be able to stay on track."

