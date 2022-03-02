NFC West Rival Re-loading for Run at Rams?

Arizona Cardinals are extending contracts of their general manager and head coach through 2027

The defending Super Bowl champions can always expect to get each opponent's best shot. For the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, some of those maximum efforts will be orchestrated by familiar NFC West names.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, keeping both franchise leaders in place through the 2027 season.

While the Rams got a commitment from coach Sean McVay not to pursue TV offers and are in talks about a contract extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, the Cardinals obviously believe they have the leadership in place to topple L.A.'s reign over the division and the league.

Matthew Stafford Les Snead Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams won two of three from the Cardinals in 2021, including a 34-11 Wild Card victor that launched their Super Bowl run.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in an official release. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Under the leadership of Kingsbury and Keim, Arizona went 11–6 in 2021 and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

Keim is heading into his 10th season as the GM of the Cardinals and his 24th within the organization. Kingsbury is set to enter his fourth year with the franchise, after coming to Arizona from Texas Tech in 2019.

During Kingsbury’s tenure, the Cardinals are 24-24-1 and have shown improvement in each year. Arizona went from five wins in 2019 to eight in 2020 and then to 11 this past season.

Rams vs. Cards Cards vs. Rams McVay and Kingsbury

With the contract extensions of Kingsbury and Keim now out of the way, the Cardinals can turn their focus to locking down quarterback Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old, former No. 1 pick has expressed interest in an extension with his agent Erik Burkhardt releasing a firm statement this week, urging Arizona to prioritize a deal for his client.

“Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself,” the statement read.

In 2021, Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will enter his fourth NFL season next fall.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.