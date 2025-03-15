Rams Do Not Have to Look Far for CB Help
The Los Angeles Rams have had a productive offseason so far, after adding Davante Adams in free agency. It may not be the last time the Rams grab talented players in need of a second chance.
Christian D'Andrea of USA TODAY recently listed one free agent remaining on the market that each team should consider this offseason. D'Andrea believes the Rams could use help at cornerback and look to add a talented cornerback from right down the road.
D'Andrea suggested the Rams kick the tires on cornerback Asante Samuels Jr., who most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuels has plenty of talent but fell down the depth chart this past season after suffering an injury while playing under a new coach.
The former second-round draft pick is worth a solid team like the Rams' consideration this offseason. However, he would be a solid addition for a Rams defense already possessing plenty of young talent similar to Samuels. The move would make sense for many reasons.
"Darious Williams' play slipped in his age 31 season. Akhello Witherspoon is a free agent. There's room here to make a splash with a young corner who, based on his lack of buzz through the tampering period, won't cost Los Angeles $18 million per year," D'Andrea said.
"The Rams can sell Samuel on flipping locker rooms and staying in Los Angeles on a short-term deal that allows him to rebuild his value after an injury-marred 2024. With general manager Les Snead eyeing an all-in approach behind Matthew Stafford and new addition Davante Adams, that's a contract that works for both sides."
Samuels' injury derailed his season, leading to his becoming a free agent. However, Samuels is undeniably talented and has an NFL pedigree. His father was one of the best cornerbacks in the league during the early 2000s and even has somewhat of a case for the Hall of Fame.
The younger Samuels possesses many of the same qualities as his father and likely only needs another opportunity to prove himself. The Rams could give him that opportunity, and he would not have to leave Los Angeles. The Rams can also provide a better overall team.
Still, his most pressing issue will be whether or not he can stay healthy. A healthy Samuels is unquestionably worth Rams general manager Les Snead's consideration.
