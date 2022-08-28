WATCH: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Stars As New Voice of Little Caesar

Matthew Stafford is going back to Detroit in the name of representing one of its longest-running, renowned franchises.

But rather than Honolulu blue, Stafford will instead don the orange of Little Caesars.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is set to be the face of the Motor City-based chain's newly-formed relationship with the NFL as it succeeds Pizza Hut as the league's official pizza partner. Such a partnership is commemorated in a new television advertisement that features Stafford being coached by a pair of Little Caesars employees in dictating the eponymous corporate mascot's renowned "Pizza, Pizza!" catchphrase. Extras wearing Rams gear likewise appear, as does Los Angeles' own mascot Rampage.

“I’ve had a lot of fun getting a sneak peek at some of the amazing things they have planned as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, including this first commercial,” Stafford said in a statement to The Detroit News. “I’m excited to continue my work with this brand and to enjoy their delicious pizza while doing so.”

You can watch the commercial here

In the same statement, Little Caesars senior VP of marketing Greg Hamilton said that Stafford's status as the most recent quarterback to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy made him a no-brainer to serve as the face of the company as it prepares to make its prescience felt during NFL broadcasts.

"As a leader in the pizza business, it made perfect sense for Little Caesars to partner with a leader on the field," Hamilton said. "His relentless commitment to winning mirrors our relentless commitment to value, convenience, and quality.”

Like many who hear the call of the west coast, Stafford, set to enter his second year as the Rams' thrower after 12 with Detroit's Lions, has apparently caught the acting bug. American sports fans are no doubt used to his national AT&T commercial alongside the telecom conglomerate's saleswoman mascot Lily in which he not-so-subtly compares his newfound success and happiness with the Rams to purchasing a new phone.

Stafford is also far from the first athlete to partner with Little Caesars: NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott previously repped the corporation on his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet while the name also appears on the new home of the 11-time Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings and three-time NBA champion Detroit Pistons. Little Caesars co-founder Mike Ilitch was the owner of both the Red Wings and Detroit Tigers prior to his passing in February 2017.

The Stafford ads will likely be introduced to a good number of football fans on Sept. 8, when he and the Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's annual kickoff game (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC).

