Insider Gives Update on Potential Raiders Trade For McCarthy
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been the team's downfall for most of the past two seasons. While Las Vegas has many other areas on the roster that need improvement, the quarterback position has been the Raiders' Achilles heel for many years. With a new general manager and head coach, most believe a new quarterback is next for the Silver and Black.
While most believe the Raiders will use the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to secure their quarterback of the future, Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated explained another potential option for the Raiders to find their next quarterback: a trade for Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
"Let me tell you something that I have learned in the last 24 hours. Prior to his last two games of the year, Sam Darnold was absolutely crushing it and playing extremely well. You may remember, at the owner's meetings, I was the first to report that it would probably cost about $40 million to get him. I talked about him being a potential for the Raiders," Carpenter said.
"I am hearing from people who would absolutely know that Sam would absolutely be desirous before going to another team to stay in Minnesota and that he would be willing to take a good deal for the Vikings. If that were to happen and the Vikings were to resign him, that would open the door for a potential trade for J.J. McCarthy. I believe in talking to people from around the league, that if J.J. McCarthy were to become available, the Raiders would absolutely have interest. That is coming from people around the league," Carpenter said.
Carpenter explained that the source did not come from within the Raiders organization but from many people around the National Football League who were aware of the situation. The Raiders desperately need an upgrade at the quarterback position. McCarthy would give them a first-round talent while potentially allowing them to keep the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft.
"I am in no way implying that I got that from somebody within the Raiders organization, but multiple people around the league, even going back to the Super Bowl, told me they thought the Raiders would have interest in J.J. McCarthy," Carpenter said.
"With Sam Darnold willing to take less money, or at least willing to take a deal favorable to Minnesota, if that opened the door, then I could absolutely see the Raiders making a trade for J.J McCarthy. He is a very good quarterback who, prior to an injury last year, demonstrated a lot of good skills. He was going to be the starter in Minnesota. A lot of people thought he would at least, going into the season."
