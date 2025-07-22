Should the Rams Be Interested in Mike Hilton?
Training camp is just around the corner for every NFL team, and that's no different for the Los Angeles Rams. The 2025 regular season is inching closer and closer, and with that, the remaining free agents begin to sweat more and more.
There are still some quality players left in free agency that teams haven't, for one reason or another, given a chance to shine on their roster. The Rams still have some cap space they can use to bring in any free agents they'd like, but the question is if there are any players they'd be interested in.
I've done overviews of the entire Rams offense and defense, and throughout their whole roster, one of the weakest units they have is their secondary. Even if I believe their secondary is underrated, their lack of starpower is evident.
There aren't any big star defensive backs left in free agency, but that doesn't mean the Rams can't go out and sign a player who will help their secondary. Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network stated that the Rams are a potential landing spot for veteran cornerback Mike Hilton.
"At his peak, Mike Hilton was arguably the top nickel cornerback in the NFL. Between stints in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, he’s put together a strong example as to why the slot cornerback is an extremely valuable position on the field", said Infante.
The current starting nickel back for the Rams is Quentin Lake, who's coming off his best season as a part of the Rams. Even if Lake had a more productive season for the Rams last year, signing Hilton would give them depth at that position.
"Hilton is 31 years old but still playing at a high level. He’s reached PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his last four seasons. Nickel-needy teams would be wise to give him a call. The Los Angeles Rams stand out as a contender with slot cornerback questions, and the Falcons and Raiders could both make sneaky pushes, too".
Signing Hilton would be another indicator that the Rams are going all in for the 2025 season to win another Super Bowl. He's never had a season without at least one interception, and despite being a veteran, he still plays hard and isn't afraid to put his body on the line.
I think signing Hilton would be a good thing for the Rams' depth, especially if Lake were to go down, but it isn't a player they absolutely need. However, any addition to their secondary is welcome and will help them.
