The Rams Were Wise to Keep QB Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension to keep the veteran quarterback in Los Angeles. While there was some uncertainty around the quarterback's future, the two sides agreed to restructure.
Stafford and the Rams are coming off an impressive run to the playoffs, which included a playoff win. However, the veteran's previous contract put him and the team in a challenging position as the Rams look to improve in hopes of a deeper playoff run next season.
Although Stafford's play dipped at one point, he was a large reason why the Rams were able to have a successful season. Los Angeles would have been significantly less likely to recover from a 1-4 start with nearly any other quarterback in the league other than Stafford.
Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network recently analyzed the Rams' situation with Stafford leading the charge. It was not always pretty, but Stafford and the Rams left most of the games during the second half of the season, leading to a playoff berth and a playoff win.
"While Matthew Stafford's counting stats weren’t spectacular, many of his rate stats showed improvement compared to 2023. He increased his completion percentage from 62.6% in 2023 to 65.8% this season and improved his success rate from 47.6% to 49.0%. Additionally, he reduced his interception rate from 2.1% to 1.5%, the lowest of his career (excluding the 2010 season, when he played only three games)," Soppe said.
"The Rams have a strong supporting cast to support Matthew Stafford as he continues to age. Even with the expected trade of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are all under contract for next season. Additionally, Los Angeles benefits from significant cap flexibility due to a young and cost-effective defense. Spotrac estimates the Rams will have just under $40 million in cap space for 2025, the 15th-most entering this offseason."
Los Angeles has solved its biggest question of the offseason by retaining Stafford. Now, it must find legitimate ways to improve the team around him. If the Rams can have a productive offseason, they will have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.