Rams' New Vision is Clear After Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Rams offseason has been full of many surprises so far. They have made some moves that caused concern at first, but followed them up by adding some important pieces to their Rams for the 2025 season.
The Rams knew exactly what they wanted to do as free agency started last week. And they executed their plan just the way they wanted. Now they find themselves in a way better spot than when they ended the 2024 season.
The Rams went out and upgraded on the defensive side of the ball. Their defense was great to end the season, but they had a flaw with stopping the rushing attack. They addressed that quickly and did not wait for the draft.
Then after knowing that veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp was not going to come back in 2025, the plan was to go after one of the best receivers in the league. But they kept it quiet and struck a deal when no one expected it.
They now have Davante Adams on their roster alongside young receiver Puka Nacua. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford now has a new weapon that can cause problems for all defenses in the NFL like we have seen him do all throughout his career.
We should have learned by now how head coach Sean McVay is always ready for every situation that goes on with his team and always finds a solution to the problems, and they can trust him to know what to do no matter what.
He, along with the front office, had a great plan and now they will see what else they can do to improve the roster before the start of training camp.
"Rams head coach Sean McVay wants to rebuild his passing game through third-year star Puka Nacua," said Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "In free agency this week, the team sought perimeter and speed threats to complement Nacua, nabbing top-tier veteran receiver Davante Adams and extending homegrown receiver Tut Atwell. It is likely the Rams look to draft, too."
"The moves the Rams made in free agency only solidify the message: shoring up their run defense by adding Poona Ford, bringing back Stafford's previous center Coleman Shelton extending Stafford's blind-side protection Alaric Jackson, signing Adams and extending a young roster with 10 starters from the last two drafts."
