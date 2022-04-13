Odell Beckham Back In L.A.? NFL Insider Updates Rams WR Status Following Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. could be returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Then again, Los Angeles is doing its due diligence in terms of seeing where his sits in recovery time from his injury.

The Rams' star receiver suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and underwent surgery not too long after. Beckham hopes to be on a roster by the start of next season, but his timetable to return could limit his market and his value in terms of reaching a deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee that the two sides have been in. contact since the surgery, but there isn't a deal in place for him to return to L.A. as of now.

This marks the second ACL tear for Beckham since being drafted in 2014. What's interesting is that according to Rappaport, the surgery performed while Beckham was with the Cleveland Browns actually might have limited his play over the past year due to a botched procedure.

"When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns, he had a procedure done," Rapoport said. "It did not sound like it went as well as anyone would have hoped. Before the Rams signed Odell Beckham this past season when it was like a huge deal, the knee was a concern because it was not 100 percent healthy. I don't think they would have given him a long-term deal just based on the knee because it was troubling."

Beckham shined as the Rams' No. 2 receiver opposite Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp in eight games following his release from Cleveland. He became a go-to name for quarterback Matthew Stafford, recording six touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line.

Rams' general manager Les Snead told reporters following the 23-20 win that the team would look at retaining Beckham despite the injury. Projected to return late into the season, Snead said Beckham would serve as having a "fresh set of legs" before a postseason push.

Since those comments, Los Angeles signed receiver Allen Robinson, traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans and added linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Rams also have been in contact with All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who could end up being Darious Williams' replacement on the edge.

Although the Rams have proven that the salary cap concerns aren't an issue, there comes a point to where they won't be able to sign everyone. Rapoport said that Los Angeles knew that Beckham's knee could be an issue after an MRI revealed issues during his visit in November.

"They were troubled," Rapoport said. "They knew this was probably just a matter of time."