Rams' 'Perfect' Free Agent Match May Surprise You
The Los Angeles Rams definitely have some problem areas they need to address in free agency this offseason, and luckily, they have a nice chunk of cap room to rectify them.
Of course, it will be difficult for the Rams to fix their issues in one fell swoop, so they may also have to lean on shrewd trades or the NFL Draft to patch all of their holes.
But Los Angeles does have areas of need that are more prominent than others, such as the cornerback position, for example.
The Rams are expected by many to be in the market for a top-flight cornerback, and there will be a lot of good ones available when free agency begins next week.
However, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has identified a rather surprising option when determining who the most "perfect" match would be for Los Angeles: Jonathan Jones.
"While Jones’ 2024 metrics took a hit, he still turned out a 73.5 PFF coverage grade or better in seven games, revealing that there’s still potential for him to play at the lofty level he did in 2023," Locker wrote. "Inking the former Patriot could give the Rams depth and a quick starter as they pursue additional, younger options in the draft."
Jones is a solid depth piece, but the Rams actually need a legitimate No. 1 corner. With names like Byron Murphy, Charvarius Ward and D.J. Reed available, not to mention other very solid players like Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr., you would think Locker would have chosen one of them.
But instead, he picked the 31-year-old Jones, who has clearly declined over the last couple of years and will definitely not be one of the first corners to fly off the market.
Yes, Jones will be affordable, as Los Angeles can probably nab him on a one-year deal, but how much would he really move the needle for a Rams secondary that struggled mightily in 2024 because of the lack of production from the cornerback position?
If Los Angeles wants to add a couple of corners, it definitely couldn't hurt to bring in Jones, but the Rams also better hope to sign a bigger name, as well.
