REPORT: Rams Predicted to Land Key Defender to Fill Glaring Need
There is a lot to like about the Los Angeles Rams heading into 2025.
They have a great coach in Sean McVay, some very impressive young offensive talent and a plethora of good young players defensively, especially along the front seven.
However, the Rams do have one very key weakness that plagued them all season long: cornerback play.
Los Angeles probably has one of the worst groups of cornerbacks of any contending team in the NFL, so it definitely needs to address the problem this offseason.
The Rams only have modest cap room to play with, so they have to be careful how they go about filling the need in the coming months.
While Los Angeles fans will surely want the team to go for broke and sign someone like Charvarius Ward or D.J. Reed, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has revealed a much more affordable option: Rasul Douglas.
"The Los Angeles Rams just didn’t have the defensive backs to stop the top-end offenses in the NFL last year and were constantly rotating aging veterans," Mosher wrote. "Douglas is another veteran, but he is as reliable as it comes and never has to come off the field. He would be a massive upgrade on the outside for Los Angeles and would give it a true No. 1 cornerback to matchup against Marvin Harrison Jr, Brandon Aiyuk, and DK Metcalf in the division."
Mosher makes a great point in that there are some nasty wide receivers in the NFC West, and the Rams are simply not equipped to deal with them right now.
Los Angeles does have a very nice stable of safeties, but the cornerback position is significantly more important, and that is a gaping chasm for the Rams at the moment.
Douglas spent the 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills and registered 58 tackles, a forced fumble and five passes defended. He isn't an elite corner by any stretch, but he is dependable and has plenty of playoff experience.
The 29-year-old began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles but has also played for the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE