Rams Predicted to Land 2-Time Super Bowl Linebacker
The Los Angeles Rams could be very active this free agency season given all the free agents they have to bid for. After building a strong young core of defenders through the draft, the Rams could look to add an experienced youngster to the defensive line in 2025.
In a recent prediction made by PFF.com's Jonathon Macri, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton could be making his way to the NFC's West division in 2025.
"The Rams linebacker situation wasn’t pretty in 2024, creating an obvious need for stability and experience at the position. Bolton has been a key piece of the Kansas City Chiefs defense over the past four years and could be one of the top free-agent linebackers to hit the market because of that success," Macri wrote.
Going into his age 25 season, after spending four seasons in the National Football League already, the Rams defense could learn a thing or two from the potential free agent signing. Bolton has been an elite defender since breaking into the league in 2021.
The former second round pick has already surpassed 450 career total tackles before truly entering his prime years, so they say. After a strong 2024 campaign, which saw Bolton collect 106 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, three sacks, one interception, and 12.5 stuffs, Bolton will be a hot commodity.
"He’ll likely command one of the bigger contracts this offseason. Linebacker is one of the Rams' biggest needs, so Bolton would be a key addition to return IDP value as an every-down player, likely for multiple seasons," Macri wrote.
According to Spotrac.com, Bolton is projected to get a hefty pay raise from his rookie status. Bolton's market value is listed on Spotrac.com at a four year contract worth $49 million. That equals out to around $12.3 million a year for one of the more experienced linebackers on the market.
The Rams will likely have to make a decision surrounding linebacker Christian Rozeboom as he is set to hit free agency. After the stellar career season in Los Angeles, Rozeboom could also attract several franchises in free agency. If Rozeboom doesn't return to LA, Bolton is likely to be targeted by the franchise.
