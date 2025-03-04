NFL Mock Draft: Rams Target Local Linebacker
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the draft, and there are a lot of directions they can go with it. There's been recent buzz regarding them potentially drafting a tight end, or they can always draft their Cooper Kupp replacement.
Kyle Crabbs, who is a sports writer for The 33rd Team, recently published his mock draft. This is with the results from the NFL combine in mind, and for the Rams, he predicts they'll select Carson Schwesinger from UCLA.
"This felt like a possible tackle spot until last week when the team agreed to extend Alaric Jackson on a new 3-year deal. With the group's offensive line now locked into place, potential picks at wide receiver to replace Cooper Kupp are worth considering.
But the upgrade potential of a local prospect at MIKE linebacker may be too good to pass up. Carson Schwesinger didn't start a lot of football games but his instincts are off the charts and he's a gifted talent who could help make the Rams' loaded front seven even more imposing".
In 2024, Schwesinger had 136 total tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. His best year for the Bruins by far, and he declared for the NFL draft as a junior, so he comes in a bit younger than some prospects and with less tread on his tires.
He spent his entire collegiate career at UCLA, so they'll be bringing in local talent by drafting him. The Rams would add on to their young, dominant defense at a position where they need more youth and players that will be on the team for many years.
They got excellent seasons out of Christian Rozeboom and Omar Speights, but they'll both be hitting free agency this off-season. Schwesinger could add to their linebacker room and could contribute meaningful snaps on a rookie contract.
I love this choice for the Rams, as it would solidify their defense to be one of the best in the league for years. However, their next selection is in the third round, and I'm worried they'd be passing up on premier offensive talents that won't be there when they select another prospect.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE