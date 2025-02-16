Rams Have New Face of Franchise With Puka Nacua
With the future of Matthew Stafford in doubt and Cooper Kupp having one foot out the door, Puka Nacua is quickly becoming the face of the Los Angeles Rams. A titled once held by future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, Nacua's incredible story, phenomenal play and happy demeanor has made him a fan favorite beyond Los Angeles.
Nacua was recently in attendance for a Los Angeles Lakers game and recieved love from stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
As Nacua's profile grows so will his worth and considering he's entering his third NFL season, there will be a lot of that goes into his expected record setting extension than just his play.
Nacua is in a prime position to receive a deal that exceeds Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's four year, $140 million deal that has $110 million guaranteed. Not only has his play justified receiving a deal worth more than Jefferson's annual payout of $35 million per season, his ascension as a star player playing a popular position will allow Nacua's representation to put forward the expected revenue in ticket and merchandise sales he generates as an argument on why he deserves that type of money.
Outside of fans of teams that are rivals to the Rams, Nacua doesn't have much haters around the NFL and even many of those fans do not share the same vitrial for Nacua as they have for other Rams because he's always a positive person in public.
Nacua has put himself in position to make even more money as he's producing like a first-round talent but without a first-round contract. That means instead of having a fifth-year option, giving the Rams two offseasons to negotiate a deal, they only have next offseason as he is set to be a free agent after the 2026 season. If Nacua hits the open market, a bidding war could commence that could drive his price over $40 million per season.
If the Rams want to avoid drama, they need to be setting aside the $35-38 million per year he'll rightfully demand next season. Nacua and Jared Verse will be the main names people associate with the franchise and considering Nacua is making ways with individuals like LeBron James, individuals who's money and influence transcends sports, they need to bank on Nacua filling back the hole he'll leave in Stan Kroenke's wallet. Knowing Nacua, his sales and production will be a massive return on investment.
