Rams vs. Chargers: Live In-Game Updates

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup between the Rams and Chargers.

The Los Angeles Rams will enter the season with an even bigger target on their back as they prepare for their Super Bowl defense. They will kick their title defense off with a Week 1 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. 

While the Rams kick off their title defense, they will be doing so without most of their starters, opting to keep their guys as fully healthy as possible. Rams fans will likely have to wait until the season opener against the Buffalo Bills to see their starters, including offseason additions linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson. 

However, there will still be plenty to keep an eye on as the Rams face the Chargers. Starting tight Tyler Higbee will likely not see any action, but the battle for the second spot on the depth chart between Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins will likely continue throughout the preseason. 

Second-year receiver Tutu Atwell will also look to make a strong impression in what is likely to be a good amount of playing time. Atwell, who has drawn rave reviews throughout training camp, is looking to contribute wherever he can for the Rams in his second season. 

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up-to-date on each drive and scoring play Saturday night from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

