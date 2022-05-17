Skip to main content

'Never Say Never': Former Ram Andrew Whitworth on Coming out of Retirement

Whitworth recently joked about the possibility of coming out of retirement.

With Tom Brady retiring and then coming back out of retirement all in one offseason this year, it has had fans across the NFL questioning what other recently retired players might come out of retirement for a chance at one last ride. 

Enter former Rams left tackle, Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth was leaving Craig's earlier in the week when TMZ asked if there was any possibility of him pulling a Brady of his own. 

“You never say never,” Whitworth said, “I did learn that.”

Playing 16 seasons at any position of professional football is going to be rough on the body, but when you factor in 16 seasons of wear and tear that Whitworth went through while in the trenches, it would be hard to imagine him making a return in 2022. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) and looks at the scoreboard as he faces his former team the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not only that but the Rams inked Joe Noteboom to a three-year extension this offseason, signaling the franchise's faith in Noteboom to step in and fill the gap that Whitworth left behind upon his retirement. 

That being said, if Whitworth opted to come out of retirement and run it back with the Rams, there should be no doubt that the Rams would happily sign him to a deal that suits both parties. 

It would be unlikely that he would start but having a backup, swing tackle with his experience could be invaluable as the season goes on.  

