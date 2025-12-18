Puka Nacua, NFL Release Statements on Stream Controversy

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has spoken out on his appearance on a recent livestream, for which he is accused of making antisemitic gestures during the creation of a touchdown celebration dance.

Puka's Initial Statement and Apology

During an appearance with streamers Adin Ross and N3ON, Nacua was prompted to perform a celebration that was determined to be antisemitic in nature.

Nacua went to social media to clarify his position, offering an apology to anyone he may have offended, stating his actions were not carried out with the intention of being antisemitic or hurtful.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration," stated Nacua in a statement he released on his personal Instagram account. "At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against the Jewish people."

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The NFL and the Rams Respond

In light of recent events, both the league and the Rams commented on the situation.

“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual," stated the NFL. "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL has not addressed Nacua's comments on referees. It is unclear at this time if Nacua will face any punishment for his actions during the stream.

The Rams released a statement of their own, echoing the words from the league.

"There is no place in this world for Antisemitism as well as other forms of prejudice or hostility towards the Jewish people and people of any religion, ethnicity, or race," stated the Rams in a statement released on Thursday.

Nacua is set to play the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday during the team's annual trip to the Pacific Northwest. The game is set to play a major role in the race for the NFC West and the NFC's top seed, which puts even more focus on the Rams entering Week 16 and beyond.

