Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Gives Praise to Assistant Coaches
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a season where they surprised a lot of people around the league. They opened a lot of eyes and let people know they are coming for years to come. The season did not end the way the team wanted it to, but they did put the league on notice and they will be back and better next season.
The Rams defense was young and still has a great season. It was a struggle at the beginning of the season but the defense under defensive coordinator Chris Shula the defense got better and better each week. And by the time the playoffs came around the defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League.
The young defense struggled in the early part of last season but the coaching staff stuck by their side all season long. Saying they will get better each week and that is what they did. The young defense got better in the second half of last season, and they were one of the best units in the National Football League.
This Rams coaching staff got all the young players not only ready to play in the NFL league but find success instantly in their careers. It is something you do not see often. But this staff has been one of the best in all of football.
"Giff [Smith] is a great coach," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I have known Giff since he was recruiting me when he was recruiting me to try to get me to go to Tulane. So I have known Giff for a long time. And the energy he has, the consistency the passion, the ability to connect with those guys. Be demanding but never demeaning to them. Because they know that he loves and cares about them. It is a cool thing and I thought they got better."
"AC [Carter] is the same way. Watching his evolution as a coach and continued maturation. You know, there is a possibility that we will lose AC because he might get a better opportunity to go somewhere and that will be a big loss. But I know he should be really proud of the body of work and the positive influence that he has made on a lot of those guys on that front. and those two did a great job. And I think it is really a cool reflection of gifts, leadership, to continue to empower AC to grow and have some of the opportunities to be in front of the room ... like what was reflected last year."
