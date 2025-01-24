The Los Angeles Rams Can Add Key Free Agent to Boost Defense
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a season where they surprised a lot of people around the league. They open a lot of eyes and let people know they are coming for years to come. The season did not end the way the team wanted it to. But they did put the league on notice and they will be back and better next season.
The Rams defense was young and still has a great season. It was a struggle at the beginning of the season but the defense under defensive coordinator Chris Shula the defense got better and better each week. And by the time the playoffs came around the defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League.
The defense has a breakout rookie defensive end in Jared Verse. Verse was one of the best edge rushers in the league in his first season in the NFL. Rookie teammate Braden Fiske also has a big season for the team.
Now as the Rams are in the offseason, they will be looking for ways to improve the team. The Rams defense did struggle in one area and that was stopping the run. They got exposed in that area two against the best running back in the league, Saquon Barkley. Barkley ran all over the Rams defense twice this season.
One area the Rams can address in free agency is the linebacker position. One player who will be a top defensive in free agency is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.
Baun has had an outstanding season this year for the Eagles. It has been a career year for Baun as well. Baun signed with the Eagles in the offseason and is proving to be a great pick-up by the Eagles.
It will be difficult to sign Baun in the offseason because many teams around the league are going to be interested in him. The Eagles can also make it hard for Baun to get picked up by any team because they might not even let him test free agency and instead offer him a new contract after their season ends.
The Rams have proven in the pass that they are willingly to do anything make the team better.
