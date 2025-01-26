Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay on 2024 Draft Class
The Los Angeles Rams last season were led by their defense. No one knew what the defense was going to be at the beginning of last season. But no one knew that the defense was going to play like they did to close out the season. In the second half of last year the Rams defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League.
A big part of the Rams having a good defense has been the scouting the team has done with players coming out of college.
The Rams have done a good job finding talented players that best fit their team's needs and scheme. They have done that in the last couple of NFL Drafts, but the 2024 Draft Class was one of the best if not the best class out of all the teams in the league.
Just some of the class that had a great rookie season where Braden Fiske and Jared Verse on the defensive side. And on the offensive and special teams side, it was rookie Jordan Whittington having a big role last season.
The Rams will try to do the same in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and teams will look at the Rams and try to take anything they do and apply it to their drafting process.
"Congratulations to those guys, well-deserved," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Jordan Whittington got recognized as a kick returner. That's a really fun rookie class. I think the first thing that stood out about those guys when you watch the film is the toughness, the edge and the competitive stamina that both of those guys had. You dive into their background and you hear about how they worked, how they loved the process, and how they positively poured into one another. That was illustrated immediately when they came in."
"I think that's why you didn't see those guys hit the rookie wall. They got better as the season went on. They're grown men. You hear me throw that term around, but that's what we're looking for. We're looking for men. They were that. They're going to be really vital pieces for us moving forward. They just have a look in their eye that when you challenge them, they respond the right ways. I'm really proud of those two guys. I'm proud of that rookie class as a whole but Jared and Braden, they push one another in a good way. When you look at what we needed to do to be able to get both of those guys with our first two picks, they sure delivered. I think the best thing about it is neither one of those guys… I think they're proud, but they're not going to be content. They're going to continue to challenge themselves moving forward and I'm going to be on them.”
