Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Five Predictions for Wild Card Monday
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we give five bold predictions for Monday's game against the Vikings, including commentary on Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Jared Verse and more.
Cooper Kupp spoke in length about how the Los Angeles wildfires have affected him and the Rams on Saturday.
Q: How hard it is to focus on the task at hand while having numerous distractions
around?
Kupp: "There won't be normal. You try to be where your feet are and understand that this is where we are and we have a task to do. When we get out into the field, it’s focused on being where we are. You try to be normal in the sense of like... hey, these are the same things that we're asking of you. Just be present at this moment. There is nothing normal about practicing in the Arizona Cardinals facility and everything that's going on. All the implications that are going around, you still feel that but at the end of the day, it’s nice to go be out here with the guys, have a task, and have something to work for."
Q: Has this situation helped with team chemistry and has it brought the team closer?
Kupp: "I think it’s something about being together and something cool about having guys that are here and being able to be around the families, being around guys. Hey, look, this is not just you going about your business when you're here. When you leave here, we're all together. Our families are all there and everyone's watching out for each other. There’s something really powerful about that and I think that's football. Football is about playing as one, doing things together, and the connectedness of the team. Being able to harness this and take this and say, 'Hey, this is an unfortunate thing that we're having to deal with.' Nothing close to things that are happening in the real world, but it's an opportunity for us to grow closer together. Let's be able to respond to a little bit of a hardship here and go out there and do some good stuff."
Kupp looks for his second Super Bowl victory, starting with the Rams attempt to secure victory on Monday.
