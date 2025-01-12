Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: How to Beat Minnesota
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the Rams' gameplan against Minnesota, the usage of Kyren Williams and the defensive tactics that could elevate Chris Shula to a head coaching job.
To watch today's episode, view below.
On Saturday, Sean McVay spoke about the team's time in Arizona, their practice schedule, and their overall outlook regarding their change in venue before a playoff game.
Q: How will you try to make the Rams' football routine as normal as possible due to the change in location?
McVay: “Normal is preparing for a game. Normal is enjoying the opportunity to prepare for a game when there are 18 teams that don't have the luxury of being able to do that. Normal is being around these guys and trying the best we can to put together good plans that accentuate our player’s skill sets and the different situations as we build throughout the course of the week. Normal is the energy that these guys brought today. I really was appreciative. I think our group's built for this is a unique situation. I think all the things that we've been through this year, this group is built for this. We're looking forward to going and competing on Monday.”
Q: Did your wife and son traveled to Arizona with you?
McVay: “No, they didn’t. Keep him on a rhythm. He got thrown off his rhythm.”
Q: Why do you think this team is built for tough situations
McVay: “A lot of the things just sometimes organically occur. I think it was just something that you feel… I think the things that always resonate are when they're authentic. I always try to speak in terms of what's applicable for that situation and it is. I think our guys understood that. I think they agreed with what my thoughts were. Every thought is collective. I do believe that in spite of how unfortunate a lot of these different things are, this group is built to be able to handle different forms of adversity and overcome, which they've done. We're looking forward to doing that this week.”
McVay looks for his eighth playoff win against Minnesota on Monday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE