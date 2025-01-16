Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: How the Rams Could Attack the Eagles Defense
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss how the Rams could defeat the Eagles' defense including a look at some of the different passing concepts and formations Los Angeles may use in expectant snowy conditions.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Sean McVay answered some questions about the Eagles and Saquon Barkley on Tuesday.
Q: What are your first impressions of the Eagles?
McVay: "They're real. Obviously, we have a familiarity. I got a little bit of a jump on them this morning. This defense is outstanding. Their offense... we know how tough they are to defend in terms of the different things that they can present in the run game and how good they are offensive linewise. They have great skill. Obviously [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] is probably going to win Offensive Player of the Year. We have a ton of respect for [Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts. I think [Eagles TE Dallas] Goedert... you look at him making a big play, catching a bubble for a touchdown and stiff-arming guys the other day. They're in this position for a reason and we're looking forward to the challenge to go swing though, I'll promise you that."
Q: In the first matchup against the Eagles, was it a tremendous individual effort from
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley or did the defense have several breakdowns leading to his big day?
McVay: “I think first and foremost, you have to give them credit. They did an excellent job and then there were some things where we certainly could have put our guys in some better spots. There were some things where we misfit some runs. The last one that he broke out, we were in a zero blitz and he broke through the line of scrimmage and there's no one left and he has the speed to finish. That's the thing that makes Saquon so special. He's patient and he hits you for a couple of those runs but if he gets clean to the second and third levels, he's such a slash runner and he has the speed to finish. That's why he's such a dynamic player. I think our sense of urgency will be appropriate for the task at hand this week. We love it and we're looking forward to it, but we have a ton of respect for this group.”
The Rams listed four players on their injury report on Wednesday. Philadelphia had no injuries listed for their starters.
