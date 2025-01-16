BREAKING: Rams Release First Injury Report of Divisional Round
After playing in the final window of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, the damage from the game saw the Rams add four players to Wednesday's injury report as Tyler Higbee, Ahkello Witherspoon, Bobby Brown III and Alaric Jackson picked up knocks against Minnesota.
Tight end Tyler Higbee left Monday's game in the first half after suffering a chest injury that would see Higbee take a trip to the hospital. After the game, Sean McVay reported that Higbee was “at the hospital, he’s in stable condition. It was just something with his chest. I think he’s going to be OK. I don’t know what it means moving forward." It was a pretty frightening message but Higbee seems to be doing better as he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
McVay spoke more about Higbee's injury on Tuesday stating "He's doing better. I don't have any more information but he came back with us. He has full expectation that he'll be ready to go [this week], but I do not have any updates from [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] yet." In regards to why he went to the hospital, McVay stated "It did, yeah. He was spitting up a little bit of blood. Sorry, I don't mean to be short. I want to just make sure that when I give you guys the full update that I have the accurate information, that's all."
Defensive Tackle Bobby Brown III did not participate in practice due to a shoulder injury. If Brown is unable to play, Tyler Davis is expected to take his place within the defensive line rotation.
Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon did not participate either as he deals with a hamstring injury that forced him to exit Monday's game early. If Witherspoon is unable to play, the Rams are expected to activate Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Forbes was inactive against Minnesota but remains on the 53 man roster.
Tackle Alaric Jackson did not participate due to a chest injury. If Jackson is unable to play, it is likely that Joe Noteboom would be activated. While on the 53-man roster, Noteboom was a shocking scratch on Monday. It is unclear if Noteboom or Warren McClendon Jr would get the start in that scenario.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE