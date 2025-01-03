Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Kobie Turner Remains NFL's Most Underrated Talent
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we take a look at how Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.
Kobie Turner has been a force on the defensive line since he was drafted, taking over for Aaron Donald as the Rams' dominant interior defensive lineman after the future Hall of Famer retired last season.
Sean McVay spoke recently about his star defensive tackle after the Rams' victory over Arizona.
Q: How does Kobie Turner’s ability to run stunt and get pressure allow other
teammates to make plays?
McVay: “I think get off. Usually when you're an interior player, you're in the middle and a lot of
those different types of things. I think get off, hand quickness, the ability to work an edge
and then to be able to fight through once you get that edge to be able to generate
penetration. I think he's also a good finisher. I looked at him last year. One of the things
that stood out was he was a closer. When he'd get in close proximity to the quarterback,
he had the ability to accelerate and make those types of plays. I think it's a tremendous
credit to him but also I think the coaches are doing a good job of putting guys in the right
spots.”
Q: Did you see the same characteristics in DE Braden Fiske’s performance
last night?
McVay: “I do. I think anytime that you're able to see a great example, like a Kobie Turner. He's so
conscientious talking about Fiske. They both are, but Fiske is so conscientious. He's
observing and he's taking it in. He's so coachable. I’ve been really pleased with the job
that he's done and [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Giff] Smith's
leadership of that room as a whole.”
Rams DC Chris Shula shared his thoughts about the defensive line in general, complementing how they complement each other, growing as the year went on.
Q: What stood out about the defensive line in OTAs and training camp and what did you
envision for the unit at the end of the season?
McVay: "I think you'd hope it would play out like this a little bit. We obviously loved [Braden] Fiske
coming out. You hoped Kobie [Turner] and [Byron Young] 'BY' would continue to build on
last year. [Michael] Hoecht, you knew what he would bring and then kind of hoped Verse
would be exactly what he is. Now, just seeing those guys gel together as a unit
throughout the season has been pretty fun to be a part of. We thought in OTAs that we
had a chance to be good up front and create some pressure. Definitely had some lumps
along the way and some growing pains and there still will be but really happy with the
growth of those guys and how that unit's developed."
