Rams Set to Benefit From One Quarterback's Expected Departure

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned that a rival quarterback is on the outs with his franchise.

Murray Is On His Way Out

CBS Sports' Joel Corry reports that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's time with the franchise that drafted him is about to come to an end, with a free agent market destined to take him away from the division.

"The Cardinals are expected to part ways with Murray this offseason," stated Corry. "Murray was effectively benched for Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman backup quarterback, prior to going on injured reserve in Week 10 with the right foot sprain suffered five games into the 2025 season. Arizona's offense operated more efficiently with Brissett at the helm."



"Arizona's chance of trading Murray got a shot in the arm when University of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore decided to stay in school instead of turning pro. Moore was projected to be a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft."



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Murray's situation will come to head before March 15 (i.e., the fifth day of the 2026 league year). That's when Murray's completely unsecured $19.5 million 2027 base salary is fully guaranteed. The Cardinals may have to eat part of Murray's $42,542,500 2026 salary, of which $39.835 million is fully guaranteed, to trade him."

"Doing so would increase Arizona's dead money by such amount. If a trade doesn't materialize, the Cardinals would have $52,429,354 in dead money by cutting Murray without a post-June 1 designation before the 2027 salary guarantee vests."

How This Affects The Rams

Murray has had a perpencity of burning NFC West opponents during his time with the Cardinals and while Arizona, outside of one season, has never contended for the division during Murray's tenure, they have played spoiler to the ambitions of others.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (right) arrives on the field for the Los Angeles Rams game at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals look like they might hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and if anyone knows the ins and outs of the McVay and Shanahan systems, it's him. Murray is the exact type of weapon, paired on a Cardinals team littered with weapons like Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson, that can cause some serious and instant damage.

LaFleur has the offensive ideology, youthful enthusiasm, and defense at his disposal to turn the Cardinals around in less than one season and a quarterback already in place certainly helps the cause.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

After the Rams ' loss in the NFC Championship, they have to find themselves if they hope to make the most of Matthew Stafford 's final years. Seattle is already great and San Francisco is only a healthy season away from joining Seattle on the mountain top. A strong Cardinals team is the last thing the Rams need to worry about and a departing Murray likely indicates 2026 is another rebuilding year for the birds in the desert.

