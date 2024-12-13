Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Victory Friday Cleanup and More
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) came out on top of one of the lowest scoring games of the NFL season with a 12-6 road victory over their bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers (6-8) on Thursday Night Football. There is still a ton to unpack from a game that featured zero touchdowns from either team.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final thoughts on the Rams' divisional win over the 49ers and breaks down a mid-game situation that has brought turbulence to the 49ers locker room:
The Rams had a complete opposite performance from last Sunday's shootout win over the Buffallo Bills. Instead of scoring 40+ points while giving up nearly the same number, this week they were only about to muster four field goals while their defense silenced the 49ers with just six total points.
To get the job done, the offense heavily relied on third-year running back Kyren Williams who have been the lifeline of this team outside of star receiver Puka Nacua. Williams rushed for his third 100+ game of the season and was a major impact late in the game in extending key drives with first downs.
Nacua almost had his fifth game of the season with 100 or more receiving yards and was the main target all night for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Those two were a major reason why the Rams were even able to kick four field goals in a game that was completely missing any offensive rhythm.
Rookie kicker Joshua Karty was the key factor to victory in this game. After missing two of his last three field goals, Karty stepped up and went a perfect 4-4 with a 48-yard field goal to get the scoring started and tie the game at the end of the first half. His growth continues as a young professional.
Midway through the third quarter, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was banged up and needed to take a few snaps off which led to their need for backup linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to step in. Campbell refused to step on the field and ultimately left the field moments later after.
If the 49ers losing and crumbling their playoff chances was not enough, one of their playeres was not willing to step in and play for his teammates when they needed him most. Those teammates sounded off postgame and were extremely unhappy Campbell's refusal to play in the game.
49ers starting tight end George Kittle was asked about the situation and was very blunt in his response.
“I've never been around anybody that's ever done that," Kittle said. "And I hope I'm never around anyone that does that again.”
49ers starting defensive back Charvarius Ward was prompted with the same scenario and gave an even more glaring response that speaks to what is going on inside the 49ers locker room as their season from hell continues to unfold.
“That’s some sucker stuff to me. Probably gonna get cut soon." Ward said postgame.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE