Rams' Matthew Stafford on Showing Up, Perseverance
The Los Angeles Rams will need to make another statement on Thursday Night Football against their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
There is no doubt the Rams are confident heading into Levi Stadium and people are high on the Rams at the moment. But if the Rams lose this game, all the noise coming into Week 15 will disappear and will not matter.
With veteran leaders, the Rams will be ready to win. Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and quarterback Matthew Stafford know what it takes to win this time of the year. The Rams' defense and run game have to travel and be a factor on Thursday Night.
"Yeah I would agree, a bunch of professionals, right," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "No matter what the circumstance is in the game or the season. At any point, you have to show up go to work be ready to fight, battle, and try to come away with the win. We have been able to do that a few times. Would love to have less adversity and win them all but that is not the case. So, it is another big challenge this week on a short week, getting ready to play a really physically good football team that played really well last week as well. It will be a big challenge for us."
The Rams have overcome a slow start and injuries from earlier in the season.
"What you guys see on Sundays is a byproduct of what we do during the week. Sometimes it does show a little better than others, but we still got to go there and perform on Sundays. And sometimes it happens a little bit cleaner and better than other times. I do think the work we have put in on the practice field, in the meeting rooms, and all that over the last however many weeks it has been. Starting to show up and then just having guys back and getting some continuity is a plus for us as well."
With a healthy offensive line, Stafford has taken over in the last few games. The offense is playing at an elite level. And all the Rams' weapons are getting involved.
