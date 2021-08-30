Rumor Mill: Is Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Set To Be Dallas-Bound?

What does the future of Rams punter Johnny Hekker entail?

The Los Angeles Rams punting battle between Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez has taken shape over the last month throughout training camp and the preseason.

Hekker has played in just one game in spite of landing on the COVID-19/Reserve list while Bojorquez has played in two games, displaying a masterful performance in the preseason finale when he pinned the Denver Broncos on their own 1-yard line twice.

With Bojorquez's encouraging preseason, it’s made the punting position battle one to monitor. Will the Rams release their longest-tenured player in Hekker?

Reports out of Dallas suggest that if Hekker is let go by the Rams, he may reunite with his former Special Teams coach, John Fassel.

Hekker and Fassel spent eight seasons together from their days in St. Louis and Los Angeles. Under Fassel, Hekker was named an All-Pro four times.

The decision for the Rams to ride it out with Hekker or go with Bojorquez will not be an easy one for coach Sean McVay and company. While the writing could be on the wall for Hekker, he has touched this organization in more ways than one. From the low times to the high times, Hekker has been with the Rams through it all.

Teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT. There will be more clarity on the Rams' punting situation in the coming hours or days.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.