Rams Camp: Rookie WR Tutu Atwell Returns to Practice

When the Los Angeles Rams selected Louisville wide receiver, Tutu Atwell, with its first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this past April, many fans were left scratching their heads.

The Rams already had a loaded receiver room with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, second-year player Van Jefferson and veteran newcomer DeSean Jackson.

Even knowing that the team was taking a receiver, many fans were surprised that a player with more success in college like Clemson's Amari Rodgers or LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. wasn't selected in the spot.

Nonetheless, the team doubled down on its need for speed and took Atwell with the 57th overall pick.

If Atwell had a struggle to scratch and claw his way to the top of the depth chart, it only became worse once he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss the start of training camp.

READ MORE: Rams' DeSean Jackson and Robert Woods Speak About Their L.A. Connection

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas talks about Atwell returning to practice and his activation from the COVID-19 list.

Sosa also talks about the performances of safety Taylor Rapp, tight end Johnny Mundt, and edge rusher Justin Hollins as standouts.

He also touches on wide receivers Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson, tight end Tyler Higbee, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and linebacker Leonard Floyd receiving veteran rest days.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Bounces Back From Thumb Scare