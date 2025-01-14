Rams Defense Dominates in Playoff Win Over Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams started their playoff run was a bang on Monday Night in Arizona. The Rams were no match for the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams defeated the Vikings in the Wild Card game on Monday Night in dominant fashion. From start to finish it was all about the team from Los Angeles. And it was a complete team performance.
The Rams defense was a huge reason the team made the playoffs this season. The only question that was left was this young defense ready for the bright lights that are the NFL Playoffs.
The young defense was more than ready and answered the call once again. The defense dominated the whole game. Putting pressure on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and not letting him get comfortable.
It was a sack party for defense, in what was the first playoff game for many of the starters. The defense tallied a total of nine sacks. The nine sacks tied an NFL Playoff record for most sacks in a single playoff game by a team.
The highlight of the game was when the Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon strip-sacked Darnold and it was picked up and returned for a touchdown by Rams rookie defensive end Jared Verse.
"I think these guys [the Rams team] are all about the right stuff," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Kobe Turner's leadership up front. I think Chris Shula [Defensive coordinator, the defensive coaches, Giff Smith, AC Carter, and Joe Coniglio. I thought we had a good rush plan and I thought ultimately it is always about the players bringing it to life. And having a real understanding of what we were trying to get done. What was the intent."
"They have really played excellent football as of late. They are peeking at the right time. They are not showing any of that youth that you would think as you play your 18th game in this season. I am proud of them, they came through in a big way and they were instrumental in us being able to advance."
The Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday. The Rams defense looks to stay red hot and have a great game again against the Eagles.
