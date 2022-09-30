San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel has played just seven games against the Los Angeles Rams in his career, but he's made the most of them.

In total, Samuel has recorded 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns while adding 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

For some, those numbers could constitute a career season, but for Samuel, it's merely a reflection of the half-season worth of dominance he's had against Los Angeles since entering the league in 2019.

At 6-0, 215 pounds, Samuel has transformed into one of the game's most versatile playmakers, starring as both a receiver and running back. According to Rams coach Sean McVay, Samuel's ability to shine in multiple roles stems from a collection of traits.

“Contact balance; he's strong, he's elusive," McVay said. You just look at him, he's wired to be able to separate and run routes all over the place because he is an elite receiver, but he's also built like an elite running back. I think the thing that stands out is the toughness and the contact balance and then just the feel. There's certain guys that just have a great feel for space."

Through three games, Samuel has 12 receptions for 131 yards and 17 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. His balanced presence in the stat sheet reflects a well-rounded skill set that has fostered his profile as a dynamic player, per McVay.

"I think he stays grounded through the catch on their perimeter screen game, but he's just a great football player," admitted McVay. "If you were to say like, ‘Alright, what makes a great guy after the catch in terms of the elusiveness, the toughness, the strength, the contact balance,’ he's checking the boxes on all those things.”

Samuel holds a career 6-1 record against the Rams, with his lone loss coming in last year's NFC Championship Game. However, on Sunday, there will be a new face in the middle of Los Angeles' defense in linebacker Bobby Wagner, who faced Samuel several times as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

In the previous three meetings against Wagner, Samuel has totaled over 100 receiving yards in each game, including a dominant eight-catch, 156-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 4 last season.

While it'll be a similar challenge in a different environment for both Samuel and Wagner, the fact of the matter remains that Los Angeles will be focused on slowing down the All-Pro weapon, a task that Wagner detailed on Thursday.

"He's just really, really talented," said Wagner. "He can move around everywhere. He's in the backfield, lining up as a receiver. They motion him into the slot. So, the first job is you got to find where he is at, and after that, he is one of the tougher guys to bring down when he does get the ball. So that's why you got to have a lot of respect for him too.”

The Rams have plenty of experience facing Samuel, but little in terms of stopping him. However, with as much respect as Los Angeles has for him, it's evident that the goal for Monday night's contest will be merely slowing his production as much as possible.

Still, the Rams will be looking to finish with the same result as last year's conference championship, no matter the performance the "elite" Samuel turns in.

